How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Jack Flaherty, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Nationals Player Props
|Cardinals vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Nationals Odds
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are seventh-best in baseball with 126 total home runs.
- St. Louis is seventh in baseball, slugging .429.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with a .255 batting average.
- St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (429 total).
- The Cardinals are eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis' 4.52 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.462).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing nine hits.
- Flaherty is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Flaherty will look to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).
- He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run alive.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-7
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dylan Cease
|7/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Touki Toussaint
|7/9/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Lucas Giolito
|7/15/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Trevor Williams
|7/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Jake Irvin
|7/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Josiah Gray
|7/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|-
|7/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Marcus Stroman
|7/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Justin Steele
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.