The 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky will have Tyson Alexander in the field from July 13-16 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

Tyson Alexander Insights

Alexander has finished better than par three times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Alexander has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Alexander has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 47 -4 279 0 9 1 1 $1.1M

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

The courses that Alexander has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,276 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 49th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Alexander shot better than 63% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Alexander did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Alexander recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.6).

Alexander's six birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Alexander's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Alexander finished the John Deere Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with four on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Alexander underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Alexander Odds to Win: +25000

