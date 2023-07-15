Held from July 13-16, Scott Brown will compete in the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Looking to place a wager on Brown at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Scott Brown Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Brown has finished below par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Brown has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Brown's average finish has been 65th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Brown has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 50 -2 284 0 7 0 0 $212,636

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Brown has had an average finish of 38th at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 21st-place.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Brown has played in the past year has been 14 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Brown's Last Time Out

Brown finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which was good enough to place him in the 80th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.95).

Brown shot better than just 5% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Brown did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Brown had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Brown's four birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that last outing, Brown had a bogey or worse on one of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Brown finished the John Deere Classic registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Brown recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Brown Odds to Win: +25000

