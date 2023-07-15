Sang-Moon Bae is ready to compete in the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky, taking place from July 13-16.

Sang-Moon Bae Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Bae has shot under par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Bae has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Bae's average finish has been 58th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 58 -4 283 0 2 0 0 $37,753

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Bae failed to make the cut in his last two trips to this event.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) measures 7,328 yards for this tournament, 314 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,014).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

Courses that Bae has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,345 yards, 17 yards longer than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Bae's Last Time Out

Bae was good on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.83 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 17th percentile among all competitors.

Bae shot better than 44% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Bae shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Bae carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.2).

Bae's five birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average of 6.3.

In that last outing, Bae had a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Bae ended the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Bae finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

