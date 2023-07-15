The Barbasol Championship is entering the final round, and Russell Knox is currently in 23rd with a score of -10.

Looking to bet on Russell Knox at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Russell Knox Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Knox has shot better than par 14 times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 17 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 17 rounds, Knox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Knox has had an average finish of 44th.

In his past five appearances, Knox has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Knox has qualified for the weekend in four tournaments in a row.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 44 -6 275 0 18 0 0 $568,874

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Knox has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Knox made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Knox finished 23rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-72 course measures 7,328 yards this week, 323 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 92 yards longer than the average course Knox has played in the past year (7,236 yards).

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which landed him in the 35th percentile among all competitors.

Knox was better than only 29% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Knox fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Knox recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.6).

Knox recorded fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Knox had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Knox finished the John Deere Classic registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Knox carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Knox Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Knox's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.