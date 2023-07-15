The 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) from July 13-16 will feature Ricky Barnes in the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Barnes at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Ricky Barnes Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Barnes has scored below par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Barnes has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Barnes has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 36 -6 281 0 4 0 1 $179,255

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Barnes' previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 35th.

Barnes made the cut in six of his past seven entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The average course Barnes has played in the past year (7,349 yards) is 21 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Barnes' Last Time Out

Barnes was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging par to finish in the 40th percentile of competitors.

His 4.5-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 0 percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

Barnes shot better than 63% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Barnes failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Barnes did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Barnes' two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that last competition, Barnes had a bogey or worse on 11 of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Barnes finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Barnes finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

