Omar Uresti heads into the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), with action from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Uresti at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Omar Uresti Insights

Uresti has finished below par twice over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Uresti has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Uresti has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 0 0 0 0 $0

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Uresti has not finished inside the top 20 in his past seven appearances at this event.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) measures 7,328 yards for this tournament, 314 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,014).

Golfers at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) have averaged a score of -12 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Uresti has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,478 yards, 150 yards longer than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Uresti's Last Time Out

Uresti finished in the third percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 12th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Uresti shot better than just 3% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Uresti failed to card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Uresti carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.2).

Uresti's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

At that last outing, Uresti's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Uresti finished the RBC Canadian Open without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Uresti fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Uresti Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.