The field for the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky features Kyle Stanley. The par-72 course spans 7,328 yards and the purse is $3,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Stanley at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kyle Stanley Insights

Stanley has finished under par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Stanley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Stanley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 62 +2 287 0 3 0 0 $45,347

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Stanley has had an average finishing position of 39th.

Stanley made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 314 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Stanley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,310 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Stanley's Last Time Out

Stanley shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 26th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

Stanley was better than just 5% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Stanley carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Stanley carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Stanley's four birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Stanley had a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Stanley finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Stanley fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Stanley Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.