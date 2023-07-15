Kevin Stadler will hit the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky to play in the 2023 Barbasol Championship from July 13-16. It's a par-72 that spans 7,328 yards, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Stadler at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kevin Stadler Insights

Stadler has finished better than par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stadler has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Stadler finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Stadler has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 54 -3 285 0 1 0 0 $8,968

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Stadler fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 314 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The courses that Stadler has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,458 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at 7,328 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Stadler's Last Time Out

Stadler was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 17th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Stadler shot better than 44% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Stadler shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Stadler did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

Stadler recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that most recent tournament, Stadler's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Stadler finished the RBC Canadian Open registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Stadler had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Stadler Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.