After the first round of the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Chappell is currently 99th with a score of E.

Kevin Chappell Insights

Chappell has finished under par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Chappell has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Chappell has had an average finish of 62nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Chappell has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 42 -5 250 0 7 0 0 $276,231

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Chappell has had an average finish of 60th with a personal best of 21st at this tournament.

Chappell made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Chappell finished 99th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 319 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Chappell has played in the past year has been 53 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Chappell's Last Time Out

Chappell finished in the 40th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of par.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 35th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

Chappell was better than only 5% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Chappell shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Chappell had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.6).

Chappell carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that last competition, Chappell's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Chappell finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Chappell underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Chappell Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Chappell's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

