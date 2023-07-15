John Catlin is in 24th place, at -4, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Looking to place a wager on John Catlin at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

John Catlin Insights

Catlin has finished below par twice, completed his day bogey-free once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Catlin has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five events, Catlin finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Catlin has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 24 -4 68 0 1 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Catlin finished 24th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-72 course measures 7,328 yards this week, 308 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Catlin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,323 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

Catlin's Last Time Out

Catlin shot poorly on the four par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of the field.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 28 par-4 holes at The Open Championship placed him in the 59th percentile.

Catlin shot better than just 0% of the competitors at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.62.

Catlin failed to card a birdie on any of the four par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 0.5).

On the four par-3s at The Open Championship, Catlin had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.2).

Catlin's seven birdies or better on the 28 par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the tournament average (9.1).

At that most recent tournament, Catlin had a bogey or worse on six of 28 par-4s (the field averaged 7.9).

Catlin ended The Open Championship without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.7 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at The Open Championship, Catlin recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Catlin's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

