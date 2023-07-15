Jesse Mueller will compete at the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), with action from July 13-16.

Jesse Mueller Insights

Mueller has finished one of his last 10 round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Mueller has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Mueller has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 0 0 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,328-yard length for this week's event.

Golfers at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) have averaged a score of -12 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Mueller will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,304 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Mueller's Last Time Out

Mueller was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was below average, putting him in the 10th percentile of the field.

Mueller was better than only 12% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.74.

Mueller shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Mueller did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged two).

Mueller's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the field average of 5.1.

At that last outing, Mueller's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Mueller finished the Valero Texas Open without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Mueller finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

