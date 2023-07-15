Jeff Overton will compete at the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), with action from July 13-16.

Jeff Overton Insights

Over his last seven rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Overton has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Overton has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 0 0 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will play at 7,328 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,014.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Overton will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,534 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Overton's Last Time Out

Overton finished in the second percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which landed him in the 24th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Overton shot better than only 8% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Overton failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Overton recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Overton recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that last outing, Overton's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Overton finished the Corales Puntacana Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Overton carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

+100000

