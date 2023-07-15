James Morrison is in 98th place, at E, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

James Morrison Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Morrison has shot under par five times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Morrison has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Morrison's average finish has been 53rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Morrison has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 62 -4 175 0 2 0 0 $27,565

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Morrison finished 98th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,328 yards, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,020 yards.

The average course Morrison has played in the past year (7,376 yards) is 48 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

Morrison's Last Time Out

Morrison was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Morrison was better than just 31% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Morrison carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Morrison carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.5).

Morrison had more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 6.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that last tournament, Morrison's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.8).

Morrison finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Morrison underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Morrison Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Morrison's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

