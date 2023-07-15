Deon Germishuys is in 15th place, at -5, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Deon Germishuys Insights

Over his last three rounds, Germishuys has scored under par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent three rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last three rounds, Germishuys has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Germishuys has finished in the top 20 in one of his past two tournaments.

Looking at the past two tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Germishuys has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past two tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 15 -5 67 0 1 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Germishuys finished 15th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,328 yards, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,020 yards.

Germishuys will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,356 yards during the past year.

Germishuys' Last Time Out

Germishuys was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.30 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was poor, putting him in the 20th percentile of the field.

Germishuys was better than 85% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.83.

Germishuys fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Germishuys recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.6).

Germishuys did not card a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open. The field average was 4.1.

In that last competition, Germishuys had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Germishuys ended the U.S. Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Germishuys finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Germishuys' performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

