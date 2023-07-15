The field for the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky features D.J. Trahan. The par-72 course spans 7,328 yards and the purse is $3,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Trahan at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

D.J. Trahan Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Trahan has scored better than par five times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Trahan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five appearances, Trahan finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Trahan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 44 -5 283 0 1 0 0 $12,350

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Trahan's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 43rd.

Trahan has made the cut five times in his previous seven entries in this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Trahan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,404 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at 7,328 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Trahan's Last Time Out

Trahan shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of competitors.

His 4-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson placed him in the 34th percentile.

Trahan shot better than 39% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Trahan failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the field averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Trahan had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.8).

Trahan's three birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average of 6.8.

In that last outing, Trahan's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Trahan ended the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Trahan finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Trahan Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

