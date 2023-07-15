The 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will see Chris Nido as part of the field in Nicholasville, Kentucky from July 13-16, up against the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

Chris Nido Insights

Nido has finished under par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Nido has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five events, Nido has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Nido finished 50th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 50 -3 285 0 1 0 0 $9,285

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

The average course Nido has played in the past year has been 177 yards longer than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Nido's Last Time Out

Nido finished in the 57th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship placed him in the 60th percentile.

Nido was better than just 20% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Nido fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Nido had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.7).

Nido's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the field average of 4.6.

In that last outing, Nido carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Nido ended the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.9.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Nido underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

