The 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will see Bo Hoag in the field in Nicholasville, Kentucky from July 13-16, up against the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

Bo Hoag Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hoag has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Hoag has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds.

In his past five events, Hoag's average finish has been 46th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Hoag has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 46 -5 280 0 4 0 0 $100,620

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Hoag's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 11th.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is 7,328 yards, 57 yards shorter than the average course Hoag has played in the past year (7,385).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Hoag's Last Time Out

Hoag was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.5 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which landed him in the third percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hoag shot better than just 13% of the competitors (averaging 5 strokes).

Hoag recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hoag had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 3.3).

Hoag's one birdie or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that last tournament, Hoag had a bogey or worse on 10 of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Hoag ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hoag carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

