The 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will see Andrew Landry as part of the field in Nicholasville, Kentucky from July 13-16, up against the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

Landry has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Landry has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Landry's average finish has been 62nd.

Landry has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Landry will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 60 -3 283 0 10 0 0 $186,215

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,328-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 73 yards longer than the average course Landry has played in the past year (7,255 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry finished in the 59th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

Landry shot better than only 29% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Landry recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Landry recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.6).

Landry's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Landry's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Landry finished the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Landry finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

