Paul Goldschmidt is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Trevor Williams and the Washington NationalsJuly 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-4.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .475.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 42nd in slugging.

Goldschmidt has had a hit in 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 31 times (35.6%).

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (12.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this year (28 of 87), with more than one RBI 14 times (16.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .289 AVG .280 .404 OBP .338 .507 SLG .450 17 XBH 18 8 HR 7 24 RBI 22 46/28 K/BB 39/17 5 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings