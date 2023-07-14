The field is dwindling at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Maria Timofeeva getting ready for a quarterfinal against Kaja Juvan. Timofeeva is +1200 to win this tournament at Romai Tennis Academy.

Timofeeva at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Timofeeva's Next Match

Timofeeva will meet Juvan in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 5:00 AM ET, after beating Diana Shnaider in the last round 6-1, 6-1.

Timofeeva Stats

In the Round of 16, Timofeeva won 6-1, 6-1 versus Shnaider on Thursday.

Timofeeva has not won any of her five tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 5-5.

Timofeeva is 5-2 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Through 10 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Timofeeva has played 22.0 games per match. She won 52.7% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Timofeeva has played seven matches on clay, and 20.6 games per match.

Timofeeva, over the past 12 months, has won 63.0% of her service games and 55.1% of her return games.

On clay over the past 12 months, Timofeeva has been victorious in 68.4% of her service games and 62.5% of her return games.

