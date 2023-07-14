Trevor Williams takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Friday at Busch Stadium against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 121 total home runs.

St. Louis is eighth in baseball, slugging .426.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (415 total).

The Cardinals' .328 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.467).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Mikolas has collected seven quality starts this year.

Mikolas will look to continue a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox L 8-7 Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Touki Toussaint 7/9/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals - Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/19/2023 Marlins - Home - -

