The St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Lane Thomas among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Nationals are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-175). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have compiled a 19-26 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 42.2% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, St. Louis has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 63.6%.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 44 times this season for a 44-42-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-25 21-27 19-16 19-35 29-38 9-13

