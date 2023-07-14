Friday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) versus the Washington Nationals (36-54) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on July 14.

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (5-5) for the Cardinals and Trevor Williams (5-5) for the Nationals.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 19 out of the 45 games, or 42.2%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has entered nine games this season favored by -185 or more and is 3-6 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 64.9% chance to win.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 415 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).

Cardinals Schedule