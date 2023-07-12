Wednesday's WNBA slate includes Aliyah Boston's Indiana Fever (5-14) playing at home against the New York Liberty (13-4) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game tips off at 12:00 PM ET.

New York prevailed by a final score of 80-76 in its last game against Seattle. Leading the way on offense for the Liberty was Breanna Stewart, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu posted 20 points and eight assists. Indiana enters this matchup having lost to Dallas in their last game 77-76. They were led by Boston (18 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 58.3 FG%) and NaLyssa Smith (17 PTS, 58.3 FG%).

Liberty vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-500 to win)

Liberty (-500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+400 to win)

Fever (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV and YES

Fever Season Stats

The Fever are sixth in the league in points scored (81.9 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (85.5).

On the boards, Indiana is fourth in the league in rebounds (35.4 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.4 per game).

The Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in assists (18.1 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is sixth in the WNBA in committing them (13.5 per game). It is worst in forcing them (11.9 per game).

The Fever are the worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.3%).

Indiana is ninth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.8 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.2%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

At home the Fever are not as good offensively, scoring 81 points per game, compared to 82.4 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 81.6 points per game at home, compared to 87.8 away.

This year Indiana is grabbing more rebounds at home (36.4 per game) than away (34.8). But it is also giving up more at home (32.7) than on the road (32.3).

At home the Fever are collecting 18.4 assists per game, 0.5 more than on the road (17.9).

Indiana commits more turnovers per game at home (14.3) than away (13.1), but it also forces more at home (12.1) than on the road (11.8).

The Fever make fewer 3-pointers per game at home (5.3) than away (6.8), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.5%) than away (34.5%).

This season Indiana is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (8.7). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (38.7%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Fever have been the underdog 13 times and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

This season, the Fever have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Against the spread, Indiana is 11-7-0 this season.

Indiana has an ATS record of 4-0 as a 8.5-point underdog or greater.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Fever.

