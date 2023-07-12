The Indiana Fever (5-14), on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET, will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the New York Liberty (13-4).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Liberty matchup.

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and YES

NBA TV and YES Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty are 7-9-0 ATS this season.

The Fever have covered 11 times in 18 matchups with a spread this season.

New York is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Indiana has covered the spread four times this year (4-0 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

In the Liberty's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 18 times this season.

