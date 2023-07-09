On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.481) and OPS (.852) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

In 66.3% of his 86 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 28 games this year (32.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (45.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.6%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .289 AVG .286 .404 OBP .342 .507 SLG .459 17 XBH 18 8 HR 7 24 RBI 22 46/28 K/BB 36/16 5 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings