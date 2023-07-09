Sunday's WNBA slate includes Aliyah Boston's Indiana Fever (5-13) in a home matchup with Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings (9-9) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The opening tip is at 4:00 PM ET.

Dallas enters this contest following an 80-78 victory against Las Vegas. The Wings' leading scorer was Arike Ogunbowale, who finished with 21 points and four steals. With Lexie Hull leading the team with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals, Indiana ended up losing to Washington 96-88 in their last game.

Wings vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-135 to win)

Wings (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+110 to win)

Fever (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-1.5)

Wings (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN

Fever Season Stats

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the league offensively (82.2 points scored per game) and ninth defensively (85.9 points conceded).

Indiana is fourth in the league in rebounds per game (35.4) and best in rebounds allowed (32.4).

This season the Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in assists at 18.1 per game.

In 2023, Indiana is sixth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.3 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

The Fever are the second-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

Indiana is the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.2 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.8%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

At home the Fever are not as good offensively, averaging 81.8 points per game, compared to 82.4 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 82.3 points per game at home, compared to 87.8 on the road.

Indiana averages more rebounds per game at home (36.7) than on the road (34.8), but also gives up more points at home (32.7) than away (32.3).

The Fever collect 0.6 more assists per game at home (18.5) than on the road (17.9).

At home, Indiana commits 13.8 turnovers per game, 0.7 more than away (13.1). It forces 12 turnovers per game at home, 0.2 more than on the road (11.8).

The Fever sink fewer 3-pointers per game at home (5.7) than on the road (6.8), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.3%) than on the road (34.5%).

This year Indiana is allowing fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.7). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (38.7%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Fever have won four out of the 12 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Fever have a record of 3-7 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Indiana's record against the spread is 10-7-0.

As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Indiana is 9-3 against the spread.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Fever have a 47.6% chance to win.

