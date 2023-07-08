The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.512 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 186 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .235 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .529 with one homer.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 41 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.9% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .254 AVG .217 .338 OBP .315 .425 SLG .385 15 XBH 14 4 HR 5 18 RBI 16 34/14 K/BB 38/16 4 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings