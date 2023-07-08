Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is batting .225 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
  • DeJong has gotten a hit in 34 of 61 games this season (55.7%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (21.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • DeJong has driven home a run in 16 games this year (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 36
.200 AVG .242
.281 OBP .312
.388 SLG .461
6 XBH 14
5 HR 7
11 RBI 16
29/8 K/BB 43/10
1 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Toussaint (0-1) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
