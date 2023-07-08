Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs White Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Cardinals vs White Sox
|Cardinals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs White Sox Odds
|Cardinals vs White Sox Prediction
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .242 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 31 of 53 games this year (58.5%) Carlson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Carlson has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this season (13 of 53), with two or more RBI five times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 of 53 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.247
|AVG
|.237
|.330
|OBP
|.337
|.393
|SLG
|.355
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|18/9
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (0-1) starts for the White Sox, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.