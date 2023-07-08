Nolan Arenado will lead the charge for the St. Louis Cardinals (36-52) on Saturday, July 8, when they take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (38-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 2:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog White Sox have +105 odds to upset. The total for the matchup is set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.51 ERA) vs TBA - CHW

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 18, or 40.9%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 15-23 record (winning just 39.5% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 55.6% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (34%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won 12 of 38 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +1500 - 4th

