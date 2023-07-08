On Saturday, Brendan Donovan (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the White Sox.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Read More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .289 with 30 walks and 37 runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
  • In 48 of 78 games this year (61.5%) Donovan has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.8% of his games this season, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this season (35.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 40
.289 AVG .289
.374 OBP .377
.437 SLG .393
10 XBH 6
5 HR 4
15 RBI 11
24/13 K/BB 21/17
2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Toussaint (0-1) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
