The Indiana Fever (5-12) will be looking to stop a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Washington Mystics (9-7) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Fever vs. Mystics

Indiana's 81.9 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 76.8 Washington allows.

Indiana has shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Fever have compiled a 5-8 straight-up record in games they shoot over 40.4% from the field.

Indiana is making 31.8% of its shots from three-point distance, which is just 1.7 percentage points greater than the 30.1% Washington's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Fever are 3-4 when shooting above 30.1% as a team from three-point range.

Washington and Indiana rebound at about the same rate, with Washington averaging two fewer rebounds per game.

