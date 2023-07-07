The Washington Mystics (9-7) will host the Indiana Fever (5-11) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, July 7, 2023.

The game has no line set.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Fever vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 90 Fever 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-17.8)

Washington (-17.8) Computer Predicted Total: 162.1

Fever vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Indiana is 10-5-0 this year.

Indiana has played 15 games this season, and eight of them have gone over the total.

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever put up 81.8 points per game and allow 85.1, ranking them sixth in the league offensively and ninth defensively.

On the boards, Indiana is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.3 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.9 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Fever are sixth in the league in committing them (13.2 per game). They are worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Fever are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.4). They are ranked seventh in 3-point percentage at 32.2%.

In 2023 the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.3 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.2%).

Indiana takes 28.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 20.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 71.9% of its shots, with 79.4% of its makes coming from there.

