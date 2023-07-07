On Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Indiana Fever (5-12) will hope to end a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Washington Mystics (9-7), airing at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Mystics matchup.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-3.5) 159.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-3.5) 159.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-3.5) 160.5 -180 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-3.5) 159.5 -170 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have covered seven times in 15 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Fever have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • Washington has an ATS record of 4-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
  • Indiana has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more eight times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.
  • So far this season, four out of the Mystics' 15 games have hit the over.
  • Fever games have hit the over nine out of 16 times this year.

