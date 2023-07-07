Dylan Cease will start for the Chicago White Sox against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB play with 117 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

St. Louis ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .426.

The Cardinals rank 13th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (401 total runs).

The Cardinals rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.484).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Montgomery is aiming for his sixth quality start in a row.

Montgomery will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/16/2023 Nationals - Home - -

