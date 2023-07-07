Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take the field against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cardinals have -110 odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won in 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has entered 34 games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 14-20 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 43 of 85 chances this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 1-7-0 in eight games with a line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-25 19-26 17-16 19-34 27-37 9-13

