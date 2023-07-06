Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (55 of 84), with at least two hits 30 times (35.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 84), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .289 AVG .278 .404 OBP .337 .507 SLG .460 17 XBH 18 8 HR 7 24 RBI 22 46/28 K/BB 35/16 5 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings