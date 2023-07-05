At +12500, the Tennessee Titans have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

The Titans and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

The Titans put up a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.

Tennessee won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.

Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

In the Texans' passing game a season ago, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

In the passing game, Chigoziem Okonkwo scored three TDs, catching 32 balls for 450 yards (26.5 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Kevin Byard amassed 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +3000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of July 5 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.