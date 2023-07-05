The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Marlins.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is batting .240 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
  • DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 58.6% of his games this season (34 of 58), with multiple hits 13 times (22.4%).
  • He has homered in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • DeJong has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (16 of 58), with more than one RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 24 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 33
.200 AVG .270
.281 OBP .344
.388 SLG .513
6 XBH 14
5 HR 7
11 RBI 16
29/8 K/BB 38/10
1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (92 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hoeing (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
