Nolan Arenado will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .275.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

In 57 of 81 games this year (70.4%) Arenado has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (29.6%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (18.5%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has had an RBI in 32 games this season (39.5%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .321 AVG .229 .371 OBP .273 .526 SLG .446 17 XBH 15 7 HR 9 26 RBI 29 29/13 K/BB 35/10 1 SB 1

