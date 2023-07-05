The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .256 with nine doubles, five home runs and 33 walks.
  • Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (32 of 54), with more than one hit 13 times (24.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 54), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (37.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (9.3%).
  • He has scored in 24 of 54 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 28
.234 AVG .276
.351 OBP .367
.319 SLG .429
4 XBH 10
2 HR 3
10 RBI 15
20/18 K/BB 28/15
2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • The Marlins are sending Hoeing (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
