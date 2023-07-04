The Miami Marlins (49-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-49) will clash on Tuesday, July 4 at LoanDepot park, with Jesus Luzardo starting for the Marlins and Adam Wainwright toeing the rubber for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+145). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 3.53 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-3, 7.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Cardinals and Marlins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (+145), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cardinals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 25 out of the 36 games, or 69.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cardinals this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 1-3.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.