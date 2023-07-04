Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Knizner (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Marlins Player Props
|Cardinals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Marlins
|Cardinals vs Marlins Odds
|Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has six doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .222.
- Knizner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last outings.
- Knizner has gotten a hit in 19 of 34 games this year (55.9%), with more than one hit on five occasions (14.7%).
- In 14.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (29.4%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season (12 of 34), with two or more runs four times (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.220
|AVG
|.224
|.235
|OBP
|.262
|.400
|SLG
|.431
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|16/1
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.