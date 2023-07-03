The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .214 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.

In 37 of 73 games this year (50.7%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (8.2%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (28.8%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (34.2%), including five multi-run games (6.8%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .254 AVG .172 .338 OBP .272 .425 SLG .305 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 18 RBI 13 34/14 K/BB 34/14 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings