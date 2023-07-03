Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .232 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 59.5% of his games this year (44 of 74), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- Gorman has driven in a run in 26 games this year (35.1%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.282
|AVG
|.185
|.368
|OBP
|.269
|.556
|SLG
|.369
|14
|XBH
|12
|10
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|17
|46/17
|K/BB
|42/15
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (4-2) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
