Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .255 with nine doubles, five home runs and 32 walks.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has an RBI in 18 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In 23 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.234
|AVG
|.276
|.351
|OBP
|.366
|.319
|SLG
|.439
|4
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|13
|20/18
|K/BB
|25/14
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (4-2) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
