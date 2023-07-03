Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 113 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Fueled by 253 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 383 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.465 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (4-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Mikolas has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Astros L 10-7 Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros L 14-0 Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 7/1/2023 Yankees W 11-4 Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Matthew Liberatore Ian Hamilton 7/2/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins - Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Michael Kopech 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas -

