After the third round at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler is currently atop the leaderboard (-110 to win).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards

Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Odds to Win

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-20)

1st (-20) Odds to Win: -110

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 8 3 14th Round 2 65 -7 6 1 3rd Round 3 64 -8 9 1 2nd

Adam Hadwin

Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-19)

2nd (-19) Odds to Win: +360

Hadwin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 7 1 10th Round 2 68 -4 6 2 26th Round 3 63 -9 7 0 1st

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 7:25 AM ET

7:25 AM ET Current Rank: 26th (-11)

26th (-11) Odds to Win: +700

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 7 2 3rd Round 2 67 -5 6 1 14th Round 3 73 +1 4 3 77th

Taylor Pendrith

Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-18)

3rd (-18) Odds to Win: +750

Pendrith Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 5 0 14th Round 2 64 -8 8 0 2nd Round 3 67 -5 7 2 16th

Aaron Rai

Tee Time: 8:45 AM ET

8:45 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-17)

4th (-17) Odds to Win: +1200

Rai Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 6 1 3rd Round 2 68 -4 5 1 26th Round 3 66 -6 5 1 7th

Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Collin Morikawa 6th (-16) +1600 Sepp Straka 70th (-6) +2500 Sam Bennett 30th (-10) +2500 Taylor Moore 6th (-16) +3000 Peter Kuest 4th (-17) +3300 Dylan Wu 6th (-16) +4000 Carl Yuan 6th (-16) +5500 Keegan Bradley 26th (-11) +5500 Max Homa 30th (-10) +6000 Justin Lower 6th (-16) +6600

